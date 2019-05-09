Preston North End publish their retained list and release six players

Preston North End have released six players at their end of their contracts.

Andy Boyle, Marnick Vermijl, Ben Pringle, Tommy Spurr, Michael Howard and Tom Stead will leave the club this summer.

Marnick Vermijl has been released by Preston

All spent time away from Deepdale on loan in the 2018/19 season and didn't feature for North End at first-team level during the campaign.

Lukas Nmecha and Brandon Barker have returned to Manchester City after spending the season on loan with Alex Neil's side.

Announcing their retained list, North End said Graham Burke, Connor Simpson and Chris Maxwell would return to PNE having been out on loan - they remain under contract with the club.

Jack Armer has been offered a professional contract having come through the academy, joining fellow academy graduates Jack Baxter and Adam O'Reilly who signed pro deals during the season.

Tommy Spurr has been freed by Preston at the end of his contract

The remaining second-year scholars have been released.