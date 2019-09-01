Preston North End player ratings from the draw with Nottingham Forest Preston North End earned a point from their clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday. Here are the North End player ratings from the 1-1 draw in the East Midlands. 1. Declan Rudd 7 Not a huge amount for the PNE goalkeeper to do, parried a shot from Lolley shortly after the Forest equaliser. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Alan Browne 7 Steady as you go in the right-back slot, the Irishman stuck to his task well, playing out of position. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Patrick Bauer 8 Strong at the back, won most of his battles in the air and cleared up well. Also brought the ball out from the back a couple of times. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 7 Usual reliable display from the centre-half, helping to limit the threat of Grabban. He led the protests that Forests goal looked offside. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4