How did the players rate at the City Ground?

Preston North End player ratings from the draw with Nottingham Forest

Preston North End earned a point from their clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Here are the North End player ratings from the 1-1 draw in the East Midlands.

Not a huge amount for the PNE goalkeeper to do, parried a shot from Lolley shortly after the Forest equaliser.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Steady as you go in the right-back slot, the Irishman stuck to his task well, playing out of position.

2. Alan Browne 7

Strong at the back, won most of his battles in the air and cleared up well. Also brought the ball out from the back a couple of times.

3. Patrick Bauer 8

Usual reliable display from the centre-half, helping to limit the threat of Grabban. He led the protests that Forests goal looked offside.

4. Ben Davies 7

