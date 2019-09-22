Preston North End player ratings from the 1-0 win against Birmingham City Preston North End won 1-0 at Birmingham thanks to a first-half goal from Sean Maguire. Here are the PNE player ratings from the visit to St Andrew's. Do you agree with them? 1. Declan Rudd 7 Apart from a couple of efforts going straight at him, the PNE keeper was untroubled. Handling and distribution was fine. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 7 Pushed high when Preston launched their attack. Decent enough show, kept Bellingham quiet, but did get caught out for the offside goal late on. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Patrick Bauer 8 The German defender headed and kicked anything which came his way, was a dominant force at the heart of the North End defence. Man of the match. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 8 Linked-up so well with Bauer to limit the home attack to very little. Comfortable on the ball when PNE played out from the back. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4