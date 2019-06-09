Preston North End pair to be given longer break after international duty

Preston North End duo Callum Robinson and Sean Maguire will have a slightly later return to pre-season training after being on international duty.

The attacking pair are currently with the Republic of Ireland squad and preparing for Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar in Dublin.

Preston's Callum Robinson after coming on as a late substitute for the Republic of Ireland against Denmark

Last Friday night, Robinson was an 88th minute substitute in the 1-1 draw with Denmark in Copenhagen - Maguire was an unused substitute.

Robinson is pushing for a start against minnows Gibraltar, with Ireland boss Mick McCarthy likely to make changes after the Denmark game.

North End manager Alex Neil said: "We will give them a little bit of extended rest when they come back to make sure they are fresh.

"We want them to hit the ground running this season."

Together with PNE team-mate Alan Browne, Robinson and Maguire had a week training with the Republic of Ireland squad in Portugal last month.

Browne suffered a calf injury during that training camp and had to pull out of the squad for the two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Taking that into account, the midfielder is likely to report back with the remainder of the PNE squad for pre-season training during the last week of June.

Daniel Johnson, who was in a provisional Jamaica squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, didn't make the final cut.

So he will return for training at the same time as the rest of the squad.