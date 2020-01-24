Preston North End pair go on loan to Stalybridge Celtic

Preston North End have loaned teenage pair Adam O'Reilly and Ethan Walker to Stalybridge Celtic.
The Lilywhites want them to gain first-team experience and they will spend the rest of the season with the Bower Fold outfit in NPL Premier Division.
Preston boy Walker recently returned from a loan spell with Altrincham and this week starred in PNE Under-18s FA Youth Cup clash with Oxford United at Deepdale, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win.
Republic of Ireland youth international O'Reilly is in his first year as a professional at Deepdale having come through the academy.
Walker, 17, and 18-year-old O'Reilly both made their PNE first-team debuts as substitutes in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in December 2018.
That is O'Reilly's only senior appearance to date, with Walker appearing as a sub in August's 4-0 win at Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.
Both are moving on youth loans which do allow for a recall beyond the 28-day mark.
Walker is also able to play for North End in the FA Youth Cup.
They join Jack Baxter in going out on loan this week, 19-year-old midfielder Baxter having joined Clitheroe for the remainder of the season.