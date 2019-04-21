Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop returns to training after cruciate ligament surgery

Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop has taken a big step forward in his recovery from a ruptured cruciate ligament by returning to full training.

Harrop posted on Twitter on Sunday that he had taken part in his first full training session that morning.

The 23-year-old was injured in the 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on September 29.

He needed surgery to repair the damaged ligament, from which there is a long rehabilitation process.

It was always the plan for Harrop to get back in training before the end of the season, ready to start a full pre-season training programme in July.

His team-mate Billy Bodin is in a similar position, having suffered the type of injury four days before the start of the season.