Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop delighted to add Lancashire derby goal to his collection

Josh Harrop was happy to hit the back of the net once again as his stunning strike drew Preston North End level against Blackburn Rovers.

Harrop has found good goalscoring form when he has started games this season, notching twice in two League Cup starts, one in the only FA Cup game this season and he has now scored four times from just seven starts in the Championship.

Josh Harrop (No.10) is congratulated by his Preston team-mates after equalising against Blackburn

PNE’s no.10 was in the right place at the right time as a Paul Gallagher free kick was headed into his path by Ben Davies, for him to unleash a thunderous volley past Christian Walton in the Rovers goal.

But to Harrop, it was no coincidence that he was in the right place, as he’d already anticipated the whole thing.

“I’ve been putting a few goals in and that’s what I want to be doing as an attacking player, getting goals and getting chances,” said Harrop.

“I actually anticipated it before it’s happened.

“In my head I just felt like it was going to drop, I’d already lined up to strike the ball and luckily I’ve caught it sweet and it’s gone in.

“I bent my run hoping the ball was going to drop.

“When I hit it I didn’t know quite where it was going but it’s managed to go in so I’m happy.

“It’s a great game to score in as well, derby day, you want to make an impact in the game so to score I’m happy for that reason as well.”

The equaliser was the first time that PNE have come from behind in a game to come away with anything this season.

Harrop was glad that North End worked their way back into the contest but he didn’t think the pitch suited their style.

He said: “They’ve scored a scruffy goal early on that’s put us on the back foot straight away, in recent weeks we’ve fallen behind and not bounced back but we bounced back quite quickly and got back into the game.

“ A point is a point, the pitch was a bit bobbly, a bit scrappy, so it was hard to get he ball down and play.

“We had to hit it long. They had quite attacking full backs so Barky (Tom Barkhuizen) and I were quite deep and Seani (Maguire) was a bit stranded in the first half.

“In the second half we came out and played a bit higher so we could support Sean and get a bit higher up the pitch.”