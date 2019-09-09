Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne targets another Republic of Ireland cap

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne aims to follow-up a brief taste of international football with a longer run-out for the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night.

Browne won his fourth cap on Thursday night when he came on as a stoppage-time substitute in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Preston midfielder Alan Browne

He replaced David McGoldrick in the 92nd minute, the striker who had scored the equaliser for the Irish.

Tuesday's game against Bulgaria in Dublin is a friendly, with Mick McCarthy set to make changes and dip deeper into the squad.

That thinking could well benefit Browne who is keen to build-up his experience at international level.

Although his run-out in the Euro 2020 qualifier with the Swiss was a brief one, Browne was delighted to step on to the Aviva Stadium pitch.

His previous three caps had come in friendlies so this was a key moment for him.

Browne told the Cork Echo: “It was an honour, I felt fresh going into the game so I was hoping to get on at some stage – thankfully I did.

“It’s another cap for me and it was my competitive debut.

“I was quite relaxed to be fair, I don’t really get nervous or get too giddy because that takes the focus off the task.

“I just wanted to go on, make sure we didn’t concede and try and nick another but I think a point was fair.”

With regards the visit of Bulgaria – the side England beat 4-0 on Saturday – Browne said: “I don’t know what the gaffer’s intentions are. It is about working hard between now and the game in training and hopefully I will get another chance at some stage.”

McCarthy has lost two of his strikers from the squad – goalscorer McGoldrick (shoulder) and former Preston frontman Callum Robinson (hamstring) were both injured against the Swiss.

“The players are really looking forward to the game,” said McCarthy.

“There will be some changes and the players understand that.

“Those who have travelled with us for the competitive games without playing know that some of them will get their chance to impress.

“The senior players will be able to show their support for the lads coming into the team and the atmosphere and morale within the squad is top class.”

Browne will be back with the North End squad at Springfields on Thursday morning to join in with preparations for Brentford's visit to Deepdale on Saturday.