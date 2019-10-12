Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne sees action as a substitute for the Republic of Ireland

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne won his sixth Republic of Ireland cap in the goalless draw with Georgia in Tbilisi.

Browne joined the action from the bench in the 73rd minute, replacing former PNE striker Callum Robinson.

His PNE team-mate Sean Maguire was an unused substitute in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

It was a lacklustre game and more a case of two points dropped for Mick McCarthy's men who are next in action against Switzerland in Geneva on Tuesday night.

However, the Irish remain unbeaten in their group after six matches.