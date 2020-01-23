Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne praised for role in victory at Barnsley

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne won praise from Alex Neil for his performance in the midweek victory at Barnsley.

Browne, who skippered the side at Oakwell, played on the right-hand side of a midfield diamond.

Preston midfielder Alan Browne gets a handshake from Alex Neil at the final whistle at Barnsley

Tom Barkhuizen scored twice either side of a Daniel Johnson goal, however PNE boss Neil thought 24-year-old Browne played a key part at both ends of the pitch.

Neil said: "If I had to single one player out it would be Alan Browne, he was probably my pick.

"He affected everything, his legs were incredible, he was up and down the pitch.

"That said, it was difficult to pick anybody out who didn't perform for us."

Preston midfielder Alan Browne challenges Barnsley midfielder Kenny Dougall at Oakwell

Neil is a big fan of Browne's ability in the air, that especially useful in his own box.

With Andrew Hughes still missing from the side through injury and Jayden Stockley an unused substitute, North End are not the tallest of sides compared to some.

"If you looked at our line at Barnsley, Alan Browne was one of our key headers of the ball," said Neil.

"He would pitch up at the front post or the back post.

"We had him, Ben Davies and Patrick Bauer there, three key headers of the ball.

"That shows how highly we regard Alan in the air."

Browne's appearance at Barnsley was his 235th in a North End shirt, with him having scored 30 goals.

He has worn the captain's armband for the last two games as club captain Tom Clarke was on the bench and Paul Gallagher sidelined by a groin injury,