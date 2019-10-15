Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne plays in Republic of Ireland's defeat in Switzerland

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne won his seventh international cap in the Republic of Ireland's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Geneva on Tuesday night.

It was Browne's first start in a competitive fixture, with the 24-year-old starting in central midfield before moving to the right-back slot when Seamus Coleman was sent-off 14 minutes from time.

Alan Browne (back row) with the Republic of Ireland side

Coleman got his red card for a second booking when handling a shot in the box, giving away a penalty.

Darren Randolph parried the spot kick with Browne getting back to clear off the line in the scramble which followed.

Defeat piles the pressure on the Republic's last group qualifying game next month against Denmark in Dublin.

They have to win it to book their place at Euro 2020, a competition which is being played at various venues around Europe.

While Browne started, PNE team-mate Sean Maguire was an unused substitute for the second game running.

Both will return to Springfields on Thursday morning to join-up with the North End squad ahead of Saturday's Championship clash with Reading.