Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne on familiar ground in Cork

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne will be back on 'home' turf over the coming days in Cork.

The Lilywhites squad flew to Cork on Sunday for a training camp at Fota Island, one which will last until Friday.

PNE midfielder Alan Browne

On Monday night they play Cork City at Turner's Cross, Browne a junior player there until his move to North End in January 2014.

It will also be a return there for Sean Maguire, the striker's form over a couple of seasons with Cork earning him his move to Deepdale two years ago.

Browne said: "I had a good time at Cork and got as far as playing for the Under-19s there.

"I trained with the first-team and travelled to a few games with them but I didn't actually play a game at first-team level.

"It will be good to go back, there are still some familiar faces there who I'm quite friendly with and I want to say hello to them.

"I'm sure during the week my mum will come down to see me because she's not far away.

"I'm there to train though, it's not as if I'll be out and about visiting people."

North End have trained at Fota Island for the last few pre-seasons, their visits starting during Simon Grayson's time in charge.

Browne said: "We seem to have gone there a lot and sometimes you want a change of scenery but it is nice there and the boys all appreciate it.

"There are great facilities for us and the club enjoy the connection there.

"For us it is a great trip away for team bonding, we've got Patrick Bauer with us who will get to know us all a lot more and get settled."

Monday's friendly with Cork will be North End's second friendly in three days following the 2-0 win at Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

PNE left-back Kevin O'Connor who is on loan at City until the end of the year, won't feature in the game as a condition of his temporary deal.