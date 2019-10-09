Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne having to be flexible to get a start with the Lilywhites

Alan Browne admits it has been a tough season for him so far at Preston North End with him not having nailed down a regular place in the side.

The 24-year-old has played a part in all 14 of PNE’s games but in five of them he has come off the bench.

Alan Browne gets a shot away in the 3-3 draw with Bristol City

Four of his starts have seen Browne play out of position at right-back.

Daniel Johnson’s form has seen him cement the No.10 role, one which Browne filled for two seasons.

So when his chance has come in midfield, it has tended to be as an alternative to Paul Gallagher in a slightly deeper role - he has often skippered the side when replacing Gallagher.

There are few complaints from Browne, who is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Alan Browne celebrates scoring for the Republic of Ireland against Bulgaria in Dublin Photo: Getty Images

They face Georgia away on Saturday and then Switzerland next Tuesday, both games Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Browne said: “It has been a tough season so far. That is not down to how badly I have done, I think the lads in front of me at club level have done fantastically so far.

“That has showed in our position in the league.

“I can’t go and complain to the gaffer that I need to start because the boys in the team are doing a good job.”

Browne was at right-back for the 5-1 win over Barnsley, filling in for Darnell Fisher who was suspended.

He also played that role at Nottingham Forest in August and the League Cup wins over Bradford and Hull that month.

Said Browne: “It’s good to be able to play in a different position, it gives you a chance to start games. As long as the boys are doing well, I’m happy.

“I know my chance will come and it’s up to me to take it when it does.”

Browne’s last spell with the Ireland squad was a good one.

He got his first experience of a competitive international, coming on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland last month.

Then he started and scored in the 3-1 win over Bulgaria in a friendly in Dublin.