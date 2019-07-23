Preston North End manager Alex Neil updates transfer search and plays down Billy Bodin's substitution

Preston North End manager Alex Neil admitted there was currently no progress to report in relation to further strengthening the squad.

The Lilywhites have added two players to the squad over the summer, centre half Patrick Bauer and striker David Nugent.

Bauer scored his first PNE goal in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley at Leyland's County Ground.

Asked after the Accrington game for an update on on any potential incomings, Neil said: "We are always looking to do business.

"The simple fact is nothing is happening at the moment."

Neil did indicate a direct replacement for Callum Robinson, sold to Sheffield United, was the primary target.

In answer to a question about whether he wanted someone to play a wider attacking role rather than as a centre-forward, Neil said: "Lets's say we agree on that."

Neil was pleased with the work out his squad got against Accrington, with him using 20 players during the course of the game.

Billy Bodin coming off within five minutes of joining the action as a substitute was a worry at the time.

However, Neil played down any fears over the fitness of the winger who is coming back after missing the whole of last season with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Neil said: "I took Billy off just as a precaution, he had just hyper-extended his knee a little bit.

"I've been advised he is going to be fine and will be ready for the weekend.

"It was me who made the decision rather than Billy saying he needed to come off, I don't want to take any risks with him.

"Billy has spent a lot of time out and he will be important for us this year."