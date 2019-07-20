Preston North End manager Alex Neil pleased to call on David Nugent's experience

Preston North End boss Alex Neil thinks David Nugent's experience can be important at Deepdale in the season ahead.

Nugent rejoined the Lilywhites this week after being released by Derby County, the deal getting over the line after a couple of days delay.

Preston striker David Nugent

The 34-year-old watched Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Southampton from the stand as he still recovering from summer surgery on his knee.

Speaking after the Southampton game, Neil said: "The only thing holding it up really was that Derby are still looking after him, we have brought him in for re-hab and Derby are have been very accommodating in that sense.

"They are still paying his wages through to the end of this month.

"We are very hopeful his experience will help us, we know he has quality and has got goals in him - he played in the play-off semi-finals last season for Derby.

"So we are hopeful that with the young squad we have got he will help us in a variety of ways in terms of on the pitch and lending an experience head to the place.

"I did say at the end of last season that I thought we lacked a bit of experience at times, that is not taking anything away from our experienced players.

"The more who you can get to pass that experience on to the younger lads, the more it will help them.

"Nuge is a really good lad, a really good player."