Preston North End manager Alex Neil expecting attacking show from Bristol City at Deepdale

Alex Neil is expecting Bristol City to go on the attack when they face his Preston North End side at Deepdale tomorrow.

The Robins make the trip to Lancashire having taken 15 points from their eight games to date – one fewer than PNE.

Neil hopes that gap can be extended by the time the final whistle goes, the North End boss keen to build on their good start to the season.

“Bristol City tend to come and play. They have been that way in my time here,” said Neil.

“They go to try to win the game. They don’t sit behind the ball and don’t stifle the game. What they will do is play their brand of football, try and impose themselves.

“That tends to make for an entertaining game against them and this will probably be another one.

“It is two teams playing with confidence and playing well, looking to put points on the board.

“As they are close to us in the league table, these three points are crucial. We want to gain an advantage over them.”

The visitors have changed their shape this season, switching to three at the back in recent weeks.

It has brought its rewards, with their only league defeat being on the opening weekend against Leeds.

The fitness or otherwise of Nathan Baker and Bailey Wright, though, may dictate what system they play against North End.

Baker limped off after half an hour of their goalless draw with Swansea last week and is doubtful for tomorrow.

Former Preston defender Wright has only just resumed training after an Achilles tendon injury.

If Baker doesn’t make it, Wright could come in but a shortage of match fitness may count against him.

Neil said: “Bristol City are a bit different to how they have been over the last few years.

“Generally they have been a 4-3-3 team, with their wide players rolling in.

“They played that way in the first game of the season but have changed to a back three or back five.

“I’m not quite sure what brought the change about, I’ve not seen Lee Johnson to ask.

“It’s different to what they have done in the past but it has been successful when you look at their results.”

City were busy during the summer with their dealings in the transfer market.

They sold Adam Webster to Brighton for £20m in August, making a huge profit on a player they had paid around £3.5m for a year before.

Tomas Kalas and Kasey Palmer were signed from Chelsea for £8m and £3.5m respectively after previously being on loan, with Jay Dasilva making the same move.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley was signed from Brentford, with experienced centre-back Ashley Williams brought in on a free from Everton.

Benik Afobe arrived from Stoke on a season-long loan and scored three goals in his first five games.

The striker, who cost Stoke £12m last January, is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn cruciate ligament suffered in training earlier this month.