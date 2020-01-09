Preston North End manager Alex Neil delighted to bring in Scott Sinclair's pedigree

Preston North End manager Alex Neil says Scott Sinclair will bring quality, experience and creativity to the Lilywhites' squad.

Sinclair completed his move from Celtic on Wednesday night, signing a two-and-a-half year contract, and met his new team-mates at Springfields on Thursday morning.

Preston manager Alex Neil

He is set to make his PNE debut against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

At his pre-match press conference, Neil said: "We tried to get Scott in the summer, that was well documented but unfortunately we didn't get it across the line.

"We are really pleased that he has now joined us.

"Once I spoke to Scott I was confident he would join us. Obviously the decision-making power is in the player's hands and it was just a case of getting the deal across the line.

Scott Sinclair faces the media at Preston North End's Springfields training ground

"When Scott expressed his interest in coming here and wanting to help us, that gave me real confidence we could get something done.

"We have spoken of needing experience, of trying to get signings who know what the league is about, know-how to get out of the league.

"It is mentality more than anything else because when you have got a relatively young squad, the mentality of older players is crucial - that bleeds into the rest of them.

"Scott will certainly bring that.

"He won things at Celtic, he played at Chelsea early on, went to Manchester City for big money, went to Aston Villa and Celtic.

"His pedigree speaks for itself."

Neil thinks that 30-year-old Sinclair can play anywhere across the front, although his strongest position is on the left side of the attack.

"Predominantly he has played off the left coming in on his right foot.," said Neil.

"Since we lost Callum Robinson in the summer we have wanted to fill that void.

"Scott is a signing that if we passed it up by trying to be too specific in terms of areas we wanted to strengthen, we would have certainly regretted it.

"We wouldn't have got as good a deal and calibre of player that we have recruited.

"He is flexible, he played centre forward at Swansea and played there for Celtic at times, he is more than capable of dotting across that front line."