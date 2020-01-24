Preston North End man 'seals move' to local rivals, Stoke City man makes huge decision, Leeds United 'launch move' for £12m man: Rumours

Have your say

Preston North End feature in today's rumours roundup.

After leaving Preston North End earlier in the week keeper Chris Maxwell has sealed his move to local rivals Blackpool. (Lancashire Post)

Barnsley have completed the signing of Wolfsberger AC defender Michael Sollbauer, who becomes the second player to join their former manager at Oakwell this month. (BBC Sport)

Bristol City's search for a striker could see them make a move for Burnley's Nakhi Wells, while Charlton Athletic sensation Lyle Taylor is also said to be of interest. (Bristol Post)

AC Milan have reportedly made a shock £15m offer for Nottingham Forest man Matty Cash. (The Athletic)

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has poured cold water on reports linking him with a move away from Oakwell. (Yorkshire Post)

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, who is said to be a target of both Rangers and Celtic, has turned down the opportunity for a move to the Scottish Premiership and has signed a new deal with Stoke City (Various)

West Bromwich Albion have been handed a huge boost with on-loan West Ham United star Grady Diangana set to stay at The Hawthorns until the end of the season. (Various)

Leeds United will move for £12m RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin if a move for Che Adams doesn’t come off. He is currently on-loan at Monaco. (The Athletic)

Sheffield Wednesday ‘discussed figures’ with Southampton regarding Che Adams earlier in the transfer window. (The Athletic)