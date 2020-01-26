Preston North End loan watch: Five PNE players who were in action on Saturday

Preston North End have nine players out on loan in search of first-team football and five of them saw action on Saturday.

The latest to go were Adam O’Reilly and Ethan Walker who both joined Stalybridge Celtic on Friday, their youth loans running until the end of the season.

O’Reilly, 18, and Walker, 17, started Stalybridge’s 2-0 defeat to Nantwich at Bower Fold – midfielder O’Reilly played the full game and Walker played for 65 minutes.

The terms of Walker’s loan allows him to play in the FA Youth Cup for North End.

This is his second loan of late, having spent a month with Altrincham in December and early January.

Jack Baxter featured for Clitheroe in their goalless draw at Dunston.

It was the second time the 19-year-old midfielder had put on a Clitheroe shirt but was officially the first.

His ‘debut’ in midweek at Pontefract Collieries was abandoned after 87 minutes because of a floodlight failure.

Baxter, who signed a new contract with Preston earlier in the season, has yet to appear in the first-team for PNE.

But the Chorley-both player was an unused substitute a handful of times last season.

Like O’Reilly and Walker, he will be hoping a run of games lower down the football pyramid can help develop his game and push him closer to first-team contention at Deepdale next season.

Josh Ginnelly made his first start for Bristol Rovers in their 0-0 draw with Fleetwood.

The winger had come off the bench the week before for his Rovers debut at Rotherham.

Jack Armer was in the Lancaster City side beaten 1-0 at Ashton United.

The 18-year-old defender has recently returned to the Dolly Blues for a second loan spell having spent four months there earlier in the campaign.

Armer was recalled in December to cover injuries in the PNE defence.

Josh Earl was an unused sub for Ipswich in their 1-0 win over Lincoln, likewise Connor Simpson in Accrington’s 1-1 draw at Burton Albion.

Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) and Kevin O’Connor (Waterford) are in pre-season ahead of the League of Ireland kicking-off in February.