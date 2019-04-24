Preston North End LIVE: All the news from Deepdale - Joe Rafferty's patient wait for a start, FA Fair Play table, build-up to Sheffield Wednesday game Darnell Fisher sees a shot blocked in Preston's defeat at Wigan Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End play their last home game of the season on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday. For all the PNE updates and news, scroll down our live North End blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Making Preston North End start was worth waiting for says Joe Rafferty