Preston North End linked with loan move for Manchester City goalkeeper

Preston North End are one of two Championship clubs being linked with a loan move for Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

The Lilywhites and Nottingham Forest were linked in the Sun newspaper with an interest in 20-year-old Muric.

Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is congratulated by Pep Guardiola after a Carabao Cup game at Oxford United last season

Switzerland-born Muric is a Kosovo international and played in their three recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Montenegro.

He was City's back-up keeper to Ederson Moraes last season due to an injury to second choice Claudio Bravo.

Muric had been sent on loan to NAC Breda in Holland in August last year but was recalled after one game when Bravo was injured.

He played five games in the Carabao Cup, including the semi-finals, with Ederson playing the final against Chelsea.

City are looking to get Muric a run of first-team games on loan in the 2019/20 season.

It is understood that North End have enquired about his availability but that is as far as their interest has gone to date.

They have five senior goalkeepers on the books at present, Declan Rudd, Connor Ripley, Chris Maxwell, Mathew Hudson and Michael Crowe.

Maxwell spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton, Hudson was on loan at Bury until January, while Crowe has only one appearance after last summer's arrival on a Bosman from Ipswich Town.