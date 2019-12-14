Preston North End linked with loan move for Liverpool starlet, Leeds United and West Brom battle for striker, and more

Have your say

Preston North End are linked with a Premier League talent in today's round-up of Premier League rumours.

Preston North End have been linked with a loan move for Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The 21-year-old prospect is rated very highly at Anfield, and the club are keen for him to get a taste of senior football.

Now, the Daily Mail have suggested that Deepdale is a potential destination.

The report says: "The Irish shot-stopper has caught the eye since his move to Merseyside in 2015, with Kelleher now the third-choice goalkeeper at Anfield – dislodging veteran Andy Lonergan in the process.

"Klopp rates him so highly that there is even talk of him being loaned out to Championship side Preston North End, however the German wants reassurances that he will get regular game time before he authorises the move."

The rest of today's headlines:

Middlesbrough are reportedly ready to trigger the £2.6m release clause to sign Peterborough United starman Marcus Maddison. (Football Insider)

Former England star Wayne Rooney is targeting the play-offs with new club Derby County. (Derbyshire Live)

Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Swansea City are all interested in Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor. (Sky)

Derby County believe that Oxford United captain Rob Dickie could be the perfect replacement for former defender and skipper Richard Keogh. (Football Insider)

Leeds United and West Brom are set to battle for the signature of Hull City star Jarrod Bowen in January. (TEAMtalk)