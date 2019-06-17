Preston North End linked with Charlton Athletic defender Patrick Bauer

Preston North End are one of the clubs being linked with Charlton Athletic's play-off final hero Patrick Bauer.

The German centre-half scored the Addicks' stoppage-time winner in the League One play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley last month.

Bauer is out of contract at Charlton at the end of the month and reports in London have linked North End, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic with him.

Charlton are keen to open negotiations with him over a new deal but the 26-year-old could well be tempted to move on.

He started his career in Germany with Stuttgart and then had a spell in Portugal with Maritimo before joining Charlton in June 2015.

Bauer has made 135 appearances for Charlton, his first season with them spent in the Championship.