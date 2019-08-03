Preston North End left-back Josh Earl joins Bolton Wanderers on loan

Preston North End left-back Josh Earl has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan until January.

Earl's move to the League One club was confirmed on Saturday afternoon after getting approval from the FA and EFL - it runs until January 5.

The 20-year-old has been allowed out on loan to get further first-team experience after finding game time limited last season by Andrew Hughes' form at left-back.

Bolton start the season with a 12 point deduction after going into administration.

With players in short supply there, they moved to bring in Earl to bolster their squad.

Early has been included in their starting XI to face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday afternoon.