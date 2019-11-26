Preston North End lead chase to sign Liverpool goalkeeper, Everton look to recall goalkeeper from his loan spell with Reading, Leeds United rumoured to be among host of sides looking to sign Cagliari midfielder

Here is the latest round-up from the Championship.

Everton are believed to be looking to recall goalkeeper Joao Virginia from his loan spell with Reading, as the Royals aren't giving the player the amount of first team football they had hoped for. (Liverpool Echo)

Football writer Phil Hay has suggested that Marcelo Bielsa could stay with Leeds United even if they don't secure promotion this season, if potential new investors QSI can convince him of their ambitions for the future.

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has insisted that he won't force summer signing Aldo Kalulu back into action before he's ready, as the French striker continues his recovery from an ankle injury. (The 72)

Reports from Italy have claimed that Leeds United are among a host of sides looking to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, who joined the Serie A side from Boca Juniors only last summer. (Calciomercato)

Preston North End are said to be leading the chase to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on loan in January, as they look to boost their options between the sticks. (Sky Sports)

Stoke City were said to be within a hair's breadth of securing Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic on loan over the summer, only for the Foxes to pull the plug after they failed to secure defensive cover. (Stoke Sentinel)

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has revealed that a left-sided defender is his number one priority in the upcoming transfer window, due to the lack of options currently available to him. (Yorkshire Post)

Cardiff City's new manager Neil Harris has branded his striker Lee Tomlin a "maverick", and suggested that he'll get more first team football than under their former boss Neil Warnock. (BBC Football)