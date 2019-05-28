Preston North End launch new away kit for 2019/20 season - and it's red!

Preston have unveiled their new away kit for the forthcoming Championship campaign.

The brand new shirt is red and features Nike Dri-FIT technology to help the players stay dry and comfortable.

The shirt also features a hybrid v-neck collar with taped seams for added comfort alongside a mesh insert on the back of the collar to allow air to flow to the body.

Stretchy engineered knit raglan sleeves with a tonal pattern, which have been designed to eliminate the shoulder seam, to help players move freely.

A mesh back panel adds further comfort and the slim fit design follows the body’s shape.

The shirt is complemented by red shorts and socks.

The 2019/20 away kit will be available shortly for pre-order and will go on sale in-store from Friday, July 5, which follows the home kit launch which will be released the week before on Friday, June 28.

