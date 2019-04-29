The PNE squad do a lap of thanks after the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End 'lap of thanks' picture gallery

The Preston North End players and staff did a lap of thanks at Deepdale following the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are a selection of photographs after the final home game of the season.

PNE goalkeeper Declan Rudd with his son

1. Safe hands

Louis Moult, Josh Ginnelly and Michael Crowe on the lap of thanks

2. Clap your hands....

PNE boss Alex Neil has a selfie taken with a young fan

3. Selfie please gaffer

Ben Davies and Jayden Stockley lead the lap of thanks

4. Leading the line

