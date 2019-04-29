Preston North End 'lap of thanks' picture gallery
The Preston North End players and staff did a lap of thanks at Deepdale following the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Here are a selection of photographs after the final home game of the season.
1. Safe hands
PNE goalkeeper Declan Rudd with his son
2. Clap your hands....
Louis Moult, Josh Ginnelly and Michael Crowe on the lap of thanks
3. Selfie please gaffer
PNE boss Alex Neil has a selfie taken with a young fan
4. Leading the line
Ben Davies and Jayden Stockley lead the lap of thanks
