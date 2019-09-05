Preston North End keeper Declan Rudd full of praise for old pal Patrick Bauer

Preston keeper Declan Rudd has enjoyed being reunited with Patrick Bauer.

The pair were team-mates at Charlton in 2016/17, playing more than 30 games together in the Addicks side.

Rudd was on loan there from Norwich and at the end of that season joined North End on a permanent deal.

This summer, centre-half Bauer made the move from Charlton to Deepdale on a Bosman transfer.

Both players have started all six Championship games to date this term, PNE taking 10 points from them.

Rudd told the Lancashire Post: “Patrick has done very well since coming in.

“We played a full season at Charlton together so we know what one another are about.

“So for me, it’s not like a new player being in defence in front of me. The first thing Patrick will think about his defending his goal, if the ball needs heading or putting into Row Z, that is where it goes.

“Saying that, he can play too, he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and will do that if the opportunity arises.”

Bauer was North End’s first summer signing, with Alex Neil targeting him in order to bring more experience to the back four.

Neil has partnered him with Ben Davies for the first month of the season, those two the first-choice pairing.

At 26, Bauer is approaching the 200-game mark of a career which has spanned spells in his native Germany, Portugal and England.

Said Rudd: “Patrick has been another good addition to the squad.

“He is only 26, is still going to get better and has played a lot of games.

“Patrick has experience but still has plenty of time to gain a lot more.

“What this club does well at is recruiting players at a good age and they’ve done that with Patrick.”

The international break means PNE don’t play again until a week on Saturday when Brentford visit Deepdale.

It means a combination of training and rest for the squad as North End boss Neil tries to make best use of the gap in the fixture list.

Said Rudd: “We have been training this week but will have the weekend off.

“It’s not a case of ticking over, more so the chance to do quite a bit of work and keep the fitness levels going.

“We can focus on things in training, without a match to prepare for at the weekend.

“A bit of time off gives the chance to get some rest and then next week we will start to build up to the Brentford match.

“We’re quite pleased with the start we’ve made to the season.

“We have had some good results, especially at home, and we want to keep that going when we start up again.”