Preston North End injury update: News on Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop

Preston manager Alex Neil is hopeful that Billy Bodin will be available for selection for Saturday's derby clash against Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale

The winger has missed the past two games after picking up a knock last Thursday in a training ground bounce game.

But Josh Harrop looks like he faces a spell on the sidelines due to a recurring hamstring problem.

Harrop was used as a second half substitute against Reading, but was left out of the squad altogether was the visit of Leeds United to Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Neil said: "Billy will train today hopefully and so he could potentially have a chance of being involved in the squad.

"But we won't really know until after today's training has finished.

"Josh has had a little bit of a twinge with his hamstring for the past couple of games.

"We got it scanned and it wasn't great so he will be out for a few weeks."