Preston North End in Numbers: Tom Barkhuizen is a derby day specialist

Tom Barkhuizen is a local hero, with the Preston North End frontman having an eye for a derby goal.

Barkhuizen’s double in the 3-2 win over Blackburn took his tally in North West derbies for the Lilywhites to seven.

That is not a bad record for a player yet to reach the third anniversary of his time at Deepdale.

Even before coming to North End, Barkhuizen knew where the net was in a derby. Whisper it quietly but he scored for Blackpool in an FA Cup clash with Bolton in January 2014.

Barkhuizen was then on target for Morecambe in a League Two meeting with Accrington Stanley in 2016.

The 26-year-old said: “I went to see my mum after the Blackburn game and she was telling me that all she had read about in the build-up was how much I loved derby goals!

“It’s just one of those things, I think there is a little bit of luck involved. It’s not a bad thing to have is it?

“The supporters always remember the derby games so it’s nice to score in them.”

Barkhuizen’s first derby goal in PNE colours was in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn in March 2017 – the game when Aiden McGeady equalised in stoppage time at Ewood Park.

He was on target in the 3-1 Gentry Day win at Bolton a year later, then scored last season in the home wins over Rovers and Bolton, so too the away victory over Bolton.

Then came last week’s double at Deepdale, the first a close-range header and the second a superb curling shot for Preston’s winner.

Barkhuizen is North End’s second highest scorer this season with seven goals, five of those in the league.

Daniel Johnson leads the way with eight goals, all in the Championship.