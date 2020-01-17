Preston North End in Numbers: Scoring first is the key for PNE

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has often stressed the importance of the first goal in games and for good reason.

This season, 34 of their 40 points have come from games when they have taken the lead.

Just five points have been collected after falling behind, the other point coming from their goalless draw with Cardiff before Christmas.

Last week, North End came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

In the reverse fixture at Deepdale in October, PNE battled back from 2-0 down to beat their Lancashire rivals 3-2.

The month before, Bristol City went 2-0 and 3-2 up but Neil’s men earned a 3-3 draw.

Only once this season have North End gone in front and finished empty-handed, that being at Swansea City in August when they led 1-0 and were beaten 3-2.

Last season, Preston took eight points after falling behind. The most dramatic was at Aston Villa was when they trailed 2-0, came back to lead 3-2 and then conceded a late equaliser.

They drew 1-1 with Hull, Ipswich, Villa (at home) and Swansea, while beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

North End’s record of taking points after being in a losing position during Neil’s reign was strongest in his first campaign in charge.

In 2017/18, Neil saw his side collect 19 points from nine games they had fallen behind in.

They beat Birmingham, Hull, Bolton, Leeds and Queens Park Rangers after being 1-0 down.

Draws came against Sunderland, Norwich, Nottingham Forest and Millwall when they had trailed 1-0.