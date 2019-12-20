Preston North End in Numbers: PNE outscoring Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at home...and everyone else!

Preston North End fans have not been short changed in terms of watching their side at Deepdale this season.

The home record in comparison to that away has been well documented, with 29 of their 37 points collected in front of the faithful.

It’s the goal count which is particularly impressive and is the best in the land.

North End have scored 29 Championship goals at home, more than anyone in the top four divisions.

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion are second with 28 home goals.

Liverpool , top of the Premier League, are third with 26, then comes League One outfit Peterborough with 25.

North End have scored two or more goals in 10 of their 12 home matches.

West Bromwich are the only side to stop them scoring in the league at Deepdale, the Baggies winning 1-0 earlier in the month with a controversial late penalty.

Leeds got a 1-1 draw when they crossed the Pennines in October.

Twelve North End players have scored in the home league games, David Nugent the latest when he netted against Fulham.

Joe Rafferty is the only PNE player to have scored in the Championship away and not at Deepdale – he found the net at Swansea in August.

In addition to Preston’s 13 league scorers, two more got their name on the scoresheet in the League Cup.

Andre Green netted in the 4-0 win at Bradford, with Paul Huntington on target in the next round against Hull.

Green’s goal in August has been his only one in a PNE shirt with a cutting short of his loan from Aston Villa looking increasingly likely in January.