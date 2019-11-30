Preston North End in Numbers: Darnell Fisher’s cards are piling up at some rate!

Having been unceremoniously hooked in the defeat at Derby, Darnell Fisher was left just one booking away from a two-match ban, having picked one up that afternoon.

The PNE right-back was unfortunately injured for the trip to Hull in midweek, which led to Ryan Ledson filling in on the right side of the defence. Fisher has picked up his nine yellow cards at some rate, having played just 14 games. Though he has been subbed off here and there, he has played 1,264 minutes of football in total.

This equates to a booking every 140 minutes.

As PNE have stepped up their game this season, so too has Fisher. Last season, he picked 11 cards throughout the whole campaign – two of those coming in the same game at Ewood Park, which saw Joe Rafferty’s introduction for the first time.

In his 38 games, and 34 starts during 2018/19 the right-back was picking up a card every 282 minutes.

In the previous season he picked up 14 cards in 33 appearances, at a rate of one every 195 minutes.

In total, the former Rotherham man has been booked on 34 occasions in 86 appearances – one every 2.52 games. And no one has more bookings than Fisher in the Championship this season.

Compared to his usual competitor for top spot on the PNE disciplinary charts, there certainly is a difference this campaign. Ben Pearson has only five yellow cards in 1,350 minutes of football, one every 270 minutes, or every three games.

Pearson’s rate is very reasonable given his position and his reputation but Fisher’s discipline may begin to give Alex Neil something to think about, especially as defensive injuries pile up.