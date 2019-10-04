Preston North End in Numbers: Darnell Fisher needs to cut out the cards

Darnell Fisher has been told by Preston North End boss Alex Neil that five yellow cards in nine games is too many.

The right-back will have to sit out the Deepdale clash with Barnsley because of a one-match ban triggered by the pile-up of cautions.

Neil acknowledges that bookings are a peril of being a full-back but to have got five at this stage of the season is a step too far. “It is certainly not par for the course – of course it is too many.

“Just from memory, there haven’t been any for horrific tackles.

“I think Darnell, like Ben Pearson, has a reputation and when he puts in a tackle is more likely to get booked.

“But he needs to stem the flow and not get as many.

“Naturally, full-backs and sitting midfielders will pick up the most bookings.

“Centre-backs don’t tend to get exposed as much in one-v-one situations.

“In the sitting midfield role you are that last line before the other team hit your back four.

“The responsibility of the centre-backs is to delay more rather than engage.

“Full-backs get run at by wide players and there will be fouls.”

Pearson and Josh Harrop are on three yellow cards each, Pearson’s third coming at Middlesbrough.

Neil certainly has no beef with Pearson for earning that caution.

He said: “Pearo made a great decision in the game, Middlesbrough broke down the left-hand side and he had to take a booking.

“Darnell had been caught out position and it would have left our centre-back getting exposed down the side.

“There is nothing I would criticise Ben for in getting that yellow card. Sometimes you have to take one.”