Preston North End in Numbers: Away days on the horizon

After being so strong at home this season, Preston North End’s focus after the international break will be heavily fixed on what they achieve on the road.

Three of their next four games are away, starting at Derby County next Saturday.

Alex Neil then takes his side to Hull City the following Wednesday, before returning to Deepdale to tackle current leaders West Bromwich on Monday, December 2. Then it’s back on the road – or for many fans the railway tracks – for the trip to Queens Park Rangers on December 7.

That trio of games should give Preston’s away following a boost.

Their seven away games in the league this season to date have attracted an average following of 1,035.

Ticket sales for Derby were beyond the 1,200 mark in midweek and the Rams have given PNE more seats.

Although the Hull game is in midweek, there should be a strong following heading across the M62.

The QPR game will see the North End fans turn out in their numbers as they always do in London.

The best away following so far is the 1,610 turnout at Nottingham Forest.

For the Birmingham game in September, 1,518 made the trip from Lancashire.

On the opening day of the season, there were 1,207 PNE fans at Millwall, while 1,128 went to Charlton a fortnight ago – quite a turnout for a noon kick-off on a Sunday with no trains available.

The trip to Reading saw 1,012 make the journey, 412 went to Swansea in August and 330 to Middlesbrough for a midweek game.

In the second half of the campaign there are plenty of reachable away games which should attract big followings.