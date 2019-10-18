Preston North End in Numbers: Alex Neil’s men are the most clinical finishers

Preston North End have been baring their teeth and being ruthless in front of goal this season.

The statistics show that the Lilywhites are the most clinical side in the division when it comes to putting their chances away.

In the Championship they have a 47 per cent conversion rate – 23 of their 49 chances finding the back of the net.

Boss Alex Neil puts that down to the quality of chances being created. He said: “A lot has been made about our conversion rate this season.

“What I would say about that is that it is down to the quality of the chances the lads are creating. They are chances which shouldn’t be missed because often they are right in front of goal.

“It is great that we are putting them in the net but what is pleasing is that we are creating chances in very good areas. You want the ball played across the box, you want players put through one-on-one centrally.

“We’ve worked hard on better retention of the ball this season which is seeing us create more chances.

“What we’ve got to do now is continue to get chances and score goals.”

PNE resume action after the international break as the section’s top scorers.

That is some statistic when you consider how much Neil has had to change things round up front.

It is from midfield and the wide areas that a lot of the goals have come from.

Daniel Johnson’s seven goals tell their own story, with Josh Harrop netting three in the Championship and Paul Gallagher two. Even Ben Pearson has got in on the scoring act. Sean Maguire’s three goals have come from the wing and after a spell playing as a striker, Tom Barkhuizen’s goal against Barnsley came as a winger.