Preston North End in Numbers: Alex Neil anxious to avoid repeating history

Preston North End will be aiming to avoid a fourth league defeat on the bounce when they face Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Four straight losses is something they have done three times previously during Alex Neil’s time in charge of the Lilywhites.

In the 2017/18 season, North End lost to Wolves, Brentford, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town on the trot between October 17 and November 4, 2017.

A goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers at Deepdale brought that run to an end, that the start of a nine-game unbeaten run.

Last season they had two four-game runs of losses, the same set of opposition involved in both.

Between September 15 and 29, they were beaten by Reading, Leeds, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

Between the 3-2 defeats to the Blades and the Baggies, North End lost against Middlesbrough on penalties in the League Cup after the 90 minutes had produced a 2-2 draw.

That losing run was halted by the thrilling 3-3 draw at Aston Villa when Chris Maxwell saved a penalty – that the last kick of the game.

In March and April, they were beaten in the league by the same four teams in the reverse fixtures.

A 4-0 win over Ipswich at Deepdale ended that sorry sequence.

North End will look to a strong recent record against QPR as a good sign when they head to the capital.

They have won their last six games against the London side, while they drew the three previous to those, a run which stretches back to February 2011.