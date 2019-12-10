Preston North End hold talks over Liverpool loanee, Nottingham Forest rival duo for fresh striker deal, QPR weigh up League One defender bid - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are linked with a surprise move for West Brom striker Rayhaan Tulloch, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Stoke City, Southampton and Sunderland. (Daily Mail)

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet insists he is not worried about the transfer speculation surrounding Jude Bellingham. He has been linked with Manchester United, Bournemouth and Liverpool. (Birmingham Live)

Newcastle United, Leicester and Fulham are all casting an eye over Charlton striker Macauley Bonne, with the Magpies leading the race. (TalkSport)

Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Brentford are rivalling Premier League clubs for Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor. However, Lee Bowyer hopes he will sign a new deal. (TEAMTalk)

Preston North End have met with Liverpool transfer official Julian Ward over a January loan deal for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. (The Sun)

Barnsley have hit back at Hearts and Daniel Stendel, claiming they sacked the German because he spoke to another Championship club without permission earlier in the season. (Yorkshire Post)

Former Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is training with Ligue 2 side Le Havre ahead of a potential free transfer. (L’Equipe)

Huddersfield Town are leading the chase for former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith, who is available on a free transfer. (Daily Telegraph)

Queens Park Rangers have watched AFC Wimbledon defender Paul Osew and are weighing up a bid for the 19-year-old. (Daily Telegraph)