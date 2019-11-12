Preston North End handed a bye to semi-final of the Lancashire Senior Cup after Barrow pull out

Preston North End have been handed a bye into the semi-final of the Lancashire Senior Cup after opponents Barrow were unable to raise a team.

The Lilywhites were due to meet Barrow at Springfields on Wednesday afternoon but the game has been cancelled and North End handed a bye into the last four of the competition.

PNE boss Alex Neil had intended fielding a strong team, using players from the first-team squad who had not been starting in the Championship of late.

In the last round against Chorley, Josh Ginnelly scored a hat-trick and Josh Harrop netted in a 4-1 win.

Among those to feature at Chorley were Paul Huntington, Andre Green, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Adam O'Reilly.