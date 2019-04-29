Preston North End goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran gets Republic of Ireland call-up for European Under-17s Championships

Preston North End youth-team goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the European Under-17s Championships.

Corcoran, 17, is a first-year scholar at North End having joined last summer from Irish club Cherry Orchard.

He was in the PNE academy side which reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup this season, beating Charlton Athletic and Norwich City.

Corcoran and his team-mates will be on home turf, with the Republic of Ireland the host country - games will be played in Dublin, Longford, Waterford and Wicklow.

The Republic of Ireland are in a group with Greece, Czech Republic and Belgium, with the tournament starting on Friday.