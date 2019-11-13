Preston North End getting credit they deserve says Alan Browne

Alan Browne is pleased to see Preston getting recognition for the form which has taken them into the Championship’s top two.

PNE briefly went to the top of the table after their win at Charlton.

Knocked off the summit by West Bromwich Albion, they cemented second place with last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Huddersfield.

The Lilywhites have flown under the radar somewhat when they have challenged in and around the play-offs in the last couple of seasons.

However, going top – and the job Alex Neil has done – has seen a flurry of attention come their way of late.

North End midfielder Browne said: “When we were challenging for the top six we were never spoken about.

“It is the so-called big-name teams who get spoken about, that is who all the hype is around.

“Just at the moment we are getting our fair share of credit and people are starting to take a look at us as we challenge for the top two or whatever it might be.

“It is a bit different for us but not something we can’t deal with.

“Even teams below us in the table last season seemed to be getting more mentions than we were.

“It was as if some people were oblivious to what we were doing.

“We have competed really well this season and plaudits have been coming our way.

“It’s not something which we worry too much about, we don’t hold grudges but it is nice to get some credit.”

Browne scored his first goal of the season in the win over Huddersfield, meeting a cross from Tom Barkhuizen to net at the far post.

He is now on international duty with Republic of Ireland until next week. The 24-year-old having to wait until the second week of November to get off the mark has been a surprise, bearing in mind he scored 13 goals last season and 12 the year before.

Mitigation is that until the last three games, he has not tended to operate in the No.10 role from where he scored regularly in the last two seasons.

Said Browne: “When you play in the ‘10’ position, you need to score goals.

“Daniel Johnson has been frightening this season in that role so I can’t complain about not playing there.”

Browne won the goal of the season honour at the North West Football Awards held on Monday night,

That was for his volley in last season’s 2-2 draw against Bolton at Deepdale.