Preston North End front pair Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen set to miss the Deepdale clash with Brentford

Preston North End are still likely to be without Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen for Saturday's clash with Brentford at Deepdale.

Maguire's eye injury continues to be monitored, while a groin injury is keeping Barkhuizen on the sidelines.

Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen in action against Sheffield Wednesday in August

The news is better concerning Darnell Fisher, with the right-back likely to be fit after a hip flexor injury, while left-back Andrew Hughes isn't too far off a return from a hamstring problem.

Maguire was hit in the face by a ball in training which has caused the blood pressure to raise in one of his eyes.

Speaking on Thursday morning at Springfields, North End manager Alex Neil said: "Tom Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire are still going to be a concern.

"Tom Clarke is still out and Louis Moult obviously is longer term.

"Andrew Hughes is a slight concern but certainly not as much as Sean and Tommy B.

"David Nugent has only really done a couple of days training so he won't be available."

The cure for Maguire's injury is rest as he waits for the pressure to reduce.

Neil said: "Sean's injury is more about blood pressure than anything else. If the blood pressure goes up by exercising that can cause inflammation in the eye and all sorts of problems.

"They measure the pressure in the eye, then based on that pressure they determine whether it is a risk and danger or not.

"It is a very delicate part of the body, the last thing you want to do is lose your sight - that is the extreme version but you know what I mean.

"Tom Barkhuizen's injury is his groin. To be fair, that was always a three to four-week injury - this game was always going to be too soon."