Preston North End front man Callum Robinson heading to Sheffield United

Preston North End have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for Callum Robinson.

Sheffield United, newly-promoted to the top flight, are the club in for Robinson with the fee agreed believed to be in the region of £8m.

The 24-year-old front man was given permission to leave North End's training camp at Fota Island on Thursday afternoon in order to link-up with the Blades and undergo a medical.

A statement released by North End said: "Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.

"The player has been given permission to leave the team’s Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.

"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

Robinson is in the final year of his contract at Deepdale and won't enter negotiations over a new deal.

He was signed from Aston Villa in July 2016 after three loan spells, North End having paid £170,000 training compensation as Robinson had reached the end of his Villa contract and was under 24 at the time.

Norwich City had shown a strong interest in Robinson earlier in the summer, while he was linked with Bournemouth last January while sidelined following hamstring surgery.