Preston North End forward Louis Moult reaping rewards OFF the pitch

Preston striker Louis Moult might not have had as many minutes on the pitch as he wanted this season – but he is proved a big winner off it.

Moult, 26, won North End’s Community Player of the Year award – his work supporting the Foxton Centre being of huge significance.

He also played an active part in the PNE Community and Educational Trust’s work in local schools.

Before Christmas, Moult helped highlight the work which the Foxton Centre does in helping combat addiction and homelessness.

He drew on the experience of the death of his mum at the age of 43 because of alcohol addiction.

Moult was presented with the award after last week’s 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: “It is a great honour for me to receive the award – I’m not in it to take plaudits or anything like that, I just want to help.

“I’ve had a frustrating time this season due to injuries and not playing as much as I would have liked to, so I’ve tried to turn that into a positive.

“When the team asked me to visit the Foxton Centre and help out, that’s what I did.”

Moult’s work with the Foxton Centre and him talking about the loss of his mum, drew a huge amount of positive publicity.

North End’s No.9 said: “The reaction it got was brilliant, I didn’t expect it to get the reaction it got to be honest.

“The amount of people who contacted me thanking me for spreading my story and saying how much I helped them in their lives was unbelievable.

“It was overwhelming and it was something I’m very proud of doing and I thank Preston for helping me do it.”

Moult has been back in the squad over the last few weeks after a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury. He has scored five goals this season, including the winner against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in December.

It was just after that when he injured his hamstring.