Preston North End fitness updates on Daniel Johnson, David Nugent and Brad Potts

Daniel Johnson’s fitness will continue to be monitored this week ahead of Preston North End’s clash with Huddersfield Town at Deepdale this weekend.

The midfielder is the main concern having suffered a trapped nerve in his foot during the 1-0 win at Charlton.

PNE boss Alex Neil

However, PNE manager Alex Neil expects to have Brad Potts and David Nugent back in the frame.

Neither of them travelled to The Valley last week due to slight injuries.

Speaking at Springfields on Wednesday morning in his pre-match press conference, Neil said: “The guys who started on Sunday didn’t do a lot in the first part of the week.

“They'll get out on the grass today, then have tomorrow off and we'll be back in on Friday to get ourselves going.

“We will have a look at DJ as the week goes on to see where we are with him.

“The injuries to Pottsy and Nuge were slight ones.

“I would imagine both lads will in contention for the weekend.”

Johnson limped off after half an hour of the Charlton game.

His right foot took the full force of a challenge from Naby Sarr, the Addicks’ 6ft 5ins centre-back.

Paul Gallagher came off the bench to replace him and would be his likely stand-in should Johnson not make the Huddersfield game.

Gallagher scored Preston’s winner from the penalty spot at The Valley.

Johnson has started every Championship game since the second weekend of the season.

He is PNE’s leading scorer with eight goals, five of those coming from the penalty spot.

The Charlton victory being last Sunday has meant a slight change of routine to this week’s training pattern ahead of Huddersfield’s visit.

Neil said: “A Sunday game messes up the week a little bit.

“We generally have the day off after the game to recover if there is no midweek match, so that was Monday.

“The day after that, the lads who started we tend to still keep a check on their work.

“We look to get their legs freshened-up and start the work for the game from there.

“The boys who didn’t start at Charlton got put through a heavier session on Tuesday which was needed.

“Then it is about building towards the game and doing the work needed for that.”