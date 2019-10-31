Preston North End fans to travel to Charlton Athletic in good numbers on Sunday

Preston North End will have plenty of backing from their supporters in Sunday's clash with Charlton Athletic.

Despite it being a noon start at The Valley and no trains running from Preston in time to arrive in the capital for kick-off, North End fans have snapped up around 1,000 tickets.

That accounts for most of PNE's initial allocation and Charlton have now allocated a further 300 tickets in the away stand.

The game was initially due to be played on Saturday but it was switched to Sunday with the 12pm start for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

That was done at just five weeks notice, by which time many Preston supporters had already brought train tickets for the original Saturday date.

This is North End's first visit to The Valley since October 2015 when they won 3-0 thanks to goals from Paul Gallagher (2) and Daniel Johnson.

Preston North End supporters

PNE fans always travel in good numbers to London matches but with the hurdles put in their way this weekend, to take more 1,000 to Charlton is excellent going.

Those travelling on the official club coaches are setting off from Deepdale at 4.30am.