Preston North End fans revel in topping the table, Huddersfield Town chairman treats fans to hefty £500 bar tab - Championship Tweets of the Weekend

Last weekend's Championship enthralling action saw Preston North End storm their way to the top of the table, where they sit level on points with Leeds United and Swansea City. Meanwhile, the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City all dropped precious points in the battle for promotion.

At the bottom end of the table, Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Wigan Athletic all succumbed to defeat, with the threat of relegation becoming ever more real as the season continues to progress. Here's our rundown of the best social media fan reactions from each of the second tier's fixtures last weekend...