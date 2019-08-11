Preston North End Fans’ Panel: John Smith sees something to build on

In the world of football a week can sometimes feel like a lifetime, which was just the case on Saturday with our performance in the emphatic 3-0 victory over local rivals Wigan doing much to lift the spirits of the Deepdale faithful following our opening day loss in the capital.

Alex Neil made four changes to the side, the result being that unlike that game, we created numerous chances after going on the attack right from the kick off. Sean Maguire – a player I feel is far more suited to playing in a wider role rather than as a lone striker – nodded in a pinpoint corner delivered by inspirational skipper and man of the match Paul Gallagher.

After a high-tempo opening play calmed down in a feisty derby helped by a referee whose whistle was in use as often as a dog handler taking part in the National Sheepdog Trials being held up the road this weekend at nearby Myerscough College.

Two of Neil’s changes combined well when we doubled our lead at an important time in the game a few minutes before half-time when Daniel Johnson crossed for Louis Moult to head home.

There has been some negativity from some fans surrounding the lack of investment in a striker during the recent transfer window but if King Louis can consistently turn in performances similar to the one against Wigan, there’s no reason why he can’t endure a long reign on the striker’s throne in the current starting line-up. With additional back-up soon to arrive in the form of injured legend David Nugent are things as desperate as some people seem to think?

The scoring was rounded off with a Hoddlesque sensational free-kick from Paul Gallagher which had the home fans on their feet and the away fans heading for the exit signs. As one swallow does not make a summer, one football match does not make a season, but this result has got our first points on the board and possibly given us something to build on.