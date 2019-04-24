Preston supporters at Wigan

Preston North End fans' gallery from the Wigan Athletic game

Nearly 3,000 Preston North End supporters made the trip to watch the derby clash with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Did our photographer spot you in the away end? Here are a selection of fan picture.

A young PNE fan sports a fine blue wig!

1. Wearing a wig at Wigan!

A young PNE fan sports a fine blue wig!
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
These ladies get ready to watch PNE at Wigan

2. Ready for kick-off at Wigan

These ladies get ready to watch PNE at Wigan
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A PNE fan checks his phone ahead of the Wigan game

3. Phone out

A PNE fan checks his phone ahead of the Wigan game
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The mood was a lot more jolly among the PNE before kick-off than it was at full-time

4. All smiles before kick-off.....

The mood was a lot more jolly among the PNE before kick-off than it was at full-time
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6