Preston North End fans' gallery from the final game at Brentford

Scroll through our photo gallery to see if our snapper spotted you in the away end.

1. Does he not like orange! A PNE fan was dressed up as a Blackpool supporter for his stag weekend in London! Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Give me your shirt! This young PNE fan asks for Sean Maguire's shirt and the wish came true after the game Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Round of applause These PNE fans applaud the team at Brentford Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Getting ready for kick-off PNE supporters before kick-off at Griffin Park Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more