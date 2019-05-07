More than 800 PNE supporters were at Griffin Park for Sunday's 12.30pm kick-off

Preston North End fans' gallery from the final game at Brentford

More than 800 Preston North End fans braved the early start for the last day of the season clash with Brentford at Griffin Park.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see if our snapper spotted you in the away end.

A PNE fan was dressed up as a Blackpool supporter for his stag weekend in London!

1. Does he not like orange!

This young PNE fan asks for Sean Maguire's shirt and the wish came true after the game

2. Give me your shirt!

These PNE fans applaud the team at Brentford

3. Round of applause

PNE supporters before kick-off at Griffin Park

4. Getting ready for kick-off

